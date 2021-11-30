Almanac - Tuesday 11/30/2021

Today is Tuesday, the 30th of November, 2021

November 30 is the 334th day of the year

31 days remain until the end of the year.

21 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:06:03 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:51:11 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 11:58:37 am.

The first low tide was at 12:31 am at 1.08 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:09 am at 5.99 feet

The next low tide at 1:43 pm at 0.70 feet

and the final high tide at 7:49 pm at 4.58 feet

The Moon is 19.6% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Friday the 3rd of December of 2021 at 11:43 pm

We’ll also have a Total Solar Eclipse on that day

Today is…

Cities for Life Day

Computer Security Day

Giving Tuesday

National Mason Jar Day

National Methamphetamine Awareness Day

National Mousse Day

National Personal Space Day

National Stay at Home Because You're Well Day

Perpetual Youth Day

Today is also…

Bonifacio Day in The Philippines

Born on this day in1863 – Andrés Bonifacio, Filipino activist and politician, co-founded Katipunan (d. 1897)

Commemoration Day in The United Arab Emirates

Day to Mark the Departure and Expulsion of Jews from the Arab Countries and Iran in Israel

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Barbados from the United Kingdom in 1966

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of South Yemen from the United Kingdom in 1967

National Day in Benin

Regina Mundi Day in South Africa

Saint Andrew's Day in Scotland

On this day in history…

1803 – The Balmis Expedition starts in Spain with the aim of vaccinating millions against smallpox in Spanish America and Philippines.

1900 – A German engineer patents front-wheel drive for autos.

1934 – The LNER Class A3 4472 Flying Scotsman becomes the first steam locomotive to be authenticated as reaching 100 mph.

1954 – In Sylacauga, Alabama, United States, the Hodges meteorite crashes through a roof and hits a woman taking an afternoon nap; this is the only documented case in the Western Hemisphere of a human being hit by a rock from space.

1982 – Michael Jackson's sixth solo studio album, Thriller, is released worldwide, ultimately to become the best-selling record album in history.

1999 – In Seattle, United States, demonstrations against a World Trade Organization meeting by anti-globalization protesters catch police unprepared and force the cancellation of opening ceremonies.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1667 – Jonathan Swift, Irish satirist and essayist (d. 1745)

1670 – John Toland, Irish philosopher and author (d. 1722)

1835 – Mark Twain, American novelist, humorist, and critic (d. 1910)

1874 – Winston Churchill, English colonel, journalist, and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1907 – Jacques Barzun, French-American historian and author (d. 2012)

1912 – Gordon Parks, American photographer and director (d. 2006)

1915 – Brownie McGhee, American folk-blues singer and guitarist (d. 1996)

1918 – Efrem Zimbalist, Jr., American actor (d. 2014)

1924 – Shirley Chisholm, American activist, educator and politician (d. 2005)

1924 – Allan Sherman, American actor, comedian, singer, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1973)

1927 – Robert Guillaume, American actor and singer (d. 2017)

1929 – Dick Clark, American television host and producer, founded Dick Clark Productions (d. 2012)

1930 – G. Gordon Liddy, American lawyer, radio host, television actor and criminal (d. 2021)

1931 – Bill Walsh, American football player and coach (d. 2007)

1931 – Margot Zemach, American author and illustrator (d. 1989)

1936 – Abbie Hoffman, American activist and author, co-founded the Youth International Party (d. 1989)

1940 – Kevin Phillips, American journalist and author

1947 – David Mamet, American playwright, screenwriter, and director

1953 – Shuggie Otis, American singer-songwriter and musician

1953 – June Pointer, American singer and actress (d. 2006)

1953 – David Sancious, American rock and jazz keyboard player and guitarist

1955 – Billy Idol, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1965 – Ben Stiller, American actor, director, producer and screenwriter

1978 – Clay Aiken, American singer