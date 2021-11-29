Almanac - Mon 11/29/2021
Today is Monday, the 29th of November, 2021
November 29 is the 333rd day of the year
32 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:05:05 am
and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:51:23 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 11:58:14 am.
The first high tide will be at 6:36 am at 5.58 feet
and the next low tide at 12:58 pm at 1.54 feet.
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 6:37 pm at 4.42 feet. The Moon is currently 29.3% visible
We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Friday the 3rd of December of 2021 at 11:43 pm
and also on that day we’ll have a Total Solar Eclipse
Today is…
Today is also…
International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
Liberation Day or Dita e Çlirimit in Albania
William Tubman's Birthday in Liberia
On this day in history…
1394 – The Korean king Yi Seong-gye, founder of the Joseon dynasty, moves the capital from Kaesŏng to Hanyang, today known as Seoul.
1777 – San Jose, California, is founded as Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe by José Joaquín Moraga. It is the first civilian settlement, or pueblo, in Alta California.
1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his phonograph for the first time.
1899 – FC Barcelona is founded by Catalan, Spanish and Englishmen. It later develops into one of Spanish football's most iconic and strongest teams.
1929 – U.S. Admiral Richard E. Byrd leads the first expedition to fly over the South Pole.
1963 – "I Want to Hold Your Hand", recorded on October 17, 1963, is released by the Beatles in the United Kingdom.
1972 – Atari releases Pong, the first commercially successful video game.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1797 – Gaetano Donizetti, Italian composer (d. 1848)
1803 – Christian Doppler, Austrian mathematician and physicist (d. 1853)
1832 – Louisa May Alcott, American novelist and poet (d. 1888)
1895 – Busby Berkeley, American director and choreographer (d. 1976)
1898 – C. S. Lewis, British novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1963)
1908 – Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., American pastor and politician (d. 1972)
1915 – Billy Strayhorn, American pianist and composer (d. 1967)
1917 – Merle Travis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)
1918 – Madeleine L'Engle, American author and poet (d. 2007)
1927 – Vin Scully, American sportscaster and game show host
1928 – Paul Simon, American soldier and politician, 39th Lieutenant Governor of Illinois (d. 2003)
1932 – Jacques Chirac, French soldier and politician, 22nd President of France (d. 2019)
1933 – John Mayall, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1939 – Peter Bergman, American comedian, actor and screenwriter (d. 2012)
1940 – Chuck Mangione, American horn player and composer
1942 – Ann Dunham, American anthropologist and academic (d. 1995)
1946 – Silvio Rodríguez, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Petra Kelly, German activist and politician (d. 1992)
1947 – Ronnie Montrose, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2012)
1949 – Garry Shandling, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2016)
1954 – Joel Coen, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1955 – Howie Mandel, Canadian comedian, actor, and television host
1957 – Janet Napolitano, American lawyer, academic, and politician, 3rd United States Secretary of Homeland Security
1964 – Don Cheadle, American actor and producer