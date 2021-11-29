© 2021 KALW
Morning Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Mon 11/29/2021

Published November 29, 2021 at 5:09 AM PST
Mini-Pie (4/365) Lemon cream cheese from The Pie Hole food truck

Today is Monday, the 29th of November, 2021

November 29 is the 333rd day of the year

32 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:05:05 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:51:23 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 11:58:14 am.

The first high tide will be at 6:36 am at 5.58 feet

and the next low tide at 12:58 pm at 1.54 feet.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 6:37 pm at 4.42 feet. The Moon is currently 29.3% visible

a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Friday the 3rd of December of 2021 at 11:43 pm

and also on that day we’ll have a Total Solar Eclipse

Today is…

Customer is Wrong Day

Cyber Monday

Electronic Greeting Card Day

National Chocolates Day

National Lemon Creme Pie Day

National Square Dance Day

The Start of Hanukkah

Throw Out Your Leftovers Day

Today is also…

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Liberation Day or Dita e Çlirimit in Albania

Republic Day in Yugoslavia

Unity Day in Vanuatu

William Tubman's Birthday in Liberia

On this day in history…

1394 – The Korean king Yi Seong-gye, founder of the Joseon dynasty, moves the capital from Kaesŏng to Hanyang, today known as Seoul.

1777San Jose, California, is founded as Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe by José Joaquín Moraga. It is the first civilian settlement, or pueblo, in Alta California.

1877Thomas Edison demonstrates his phonograph for the first time.

1899FC Barcelona is founded by Catalan, Spanish and Englishmen. It later develops into one of Spanish football's most iconic and strongest teams.

1929 – U.S. Admiral Richard E. Byrd leads the first expedition to fly over the South Pole.

1963 – "I Want to Hold Your Hand", recorded on October 17, 1963, is released by the Beatles in the United Kingdom.

1972Atari releases Pong, the first commercially successful video game.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1797Gaetano Donizetti, Italian composer (d. 1848)

1803Christian Doppler, Austrian mathematician and physicist (d. 1853)

1832Louisa May Alcott, American novelist and poet (d. 1888)

1895Busby Berkeley, American director and choreographer (d. 1976)

1898C. S. Lewis, British novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1963)

1908Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., American pastor and politician (d. 1972)

1915 – Billy Strayhorn, American pianist and composer (d. 1967)

1917 – Merle Travis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)

1918Madeleine L'Engle, American author and poet (d. 2007)

1927Vin Scully, American sportscaster and game show host

1928 – Paul Simon, American soldier and politician, 39th Lieutenant Governor of Illinois (d. 2003)

1932 – Jacques Chirac, French soldier and politician, 22nd President of France (d. 2019)

1933John Mayall, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1939Peter Bergman, American comedian, actor and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1940 – Chuck Mangione, American horn player and composer

1942 – Ann Dunham, American anthropologist and academic (d. 1995)

1946 – Silvio Rodríguez, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947Petra Kelly, German activist and politician (d. 1992)

1947 – Ronnie Montrose, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2012)

1949 – Garry Shandling, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1954Joel Coen, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1955Howie Mandel, Canadian comedian, actor, and television host

1957 – Janet Napolitano, American lawyer, academic, and politician, 3rd United States Secretary of Homeland Security

1964Don Cheadle, American actor and producer

