Almanac - Wednesday 11/24/2021
Today is Wednesday, the 24th of November, 2021
November 24 is the 328th day of the year
37 days remain until the end of the year.
27 days until Winter Solstice
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:00:07 am
and sunset will be at 4:52:52 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 11:56:29 am.
The first high tide will be at 3:02 am at 4.55 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:22 am at 3.65 feet
The next high tide at 12:43 pm at 5.33 feet
and the next low tide at 8:07 pm at zero feet
The Moon is currently 78% visible
A Waning Gibbous Moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 27th of November of 2021 at 4:28 am
Today is…
Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day
National Family Caregivers Day
National Use Even If Seal Is Broken Day
What Do You Love About America Day
Today is also…
International Evolution Day
Lachit Divas in the Indian state of Assam
Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur in India
On this day in history…
1859 – Charles Darwin publishes On the Origin of Species.
1877 – Anna Sewell's animal welfare novel Black Beauty is published.
1962 – The influential British satirical television programme That Was the Week That Was is first broadcast.
1963 – Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin of President John F. Kennedy, is killed by Jack Ruby.
1971 – During a severe thunderstorm over Washington state, a hijacker calling himself Dan Cooper (aka D. B. Cooper) parachutes from a Northwest Orient Airlines plane with $200,000 in ransom money. He has never been found.
1974 – Donald Johanson and Tom Gray discover the 40% complete Australopithecus afarensis skeleton, nicknamed "Lucy" (after The Beatles song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"), in the Awash Valley of Ethiopia's Afar Depression.
2013 – Iran signs an interim agreement with the P5+1 countries, limiting its nuclear program in exchange for reduced sanctions.
2016 – The government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia—People's Army sign a revised peace deal, bringing an end to the country's more than 50-year-long civil war.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1713 – Junípero Serra, Spanish priest and missionary (d. 1784)
1784 – Zachary Taylor, American general and politician, 12th President of the United States (d. 1850)
1864 – Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, French painter and illustrator (d. 1901)
1868 – Scott Joplin, American pianist and composer (d. 1917)
1877 – Alben W. Barkley, American lawyer and politician, 35th Vice President of the United States (d. 1956)
1888 – Dale Carnegie, American author and educator (d. 1955)
1897 – Lucky Luciano, Italian-American mob boss (d. 1962)
1912 – Teddy Wilson, American pianist and educator (d. 1986)
1921 – John Lindsay, American lawyer and politician, 103rd Mayor of New York City (d. 2000)
1925 – William F. Buckley, Jr., American publisher and author, founded the National Review (d. 2008)
1929 – George Moscone, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 37th Mayor of San Francisco (d. 1978)
1935 – Ron Dellums, American soldier and politician, 48th Mayor of Oakland (d. 2018)
1941 – Donald "Duck" Dunn, American bass player, songwriter, and producer (d. 2012)
1942 – Billy Connolly, Scottish comedian and actor
1943 – Robin Williamson, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist
1960 – Edgar Meyer, American bassist and composer
1961 – Arundhati Roy, Indian writer and activist, recipient of Booker Prize