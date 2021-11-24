Almanac - Wednesday 11/24/2021

Today is Wednesday, the 24th of November, 2021

November 24 is the 328th day of the year

37 days remain until the end of the year.

27 days until Winter Solstice

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:00:07 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:52 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 11:56:29 am.

The first high tide will be at 3:02 am at 4.55 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:22 am at 3.65 feet

The next high tide at 12:43 pm at 5.33 feet

and the next low tide at 8:07 pm at zero feet

The Moon is currently 78% visible

A Waning Gibbous Moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 27th of November of 2021 at 4:28 am

Today is…

Blackout Wednesday

Brownielocks Day

Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day

D.B. Cooper Day

National Family Caregivers Day

National Jukebox Day

National Sardines Day

National Use Even If Seal Is Broken Day

Tie One On Day

What Do You Love About America Day

Today is also…

International Evolution Day

Lachit Divas in the Indian state of Assam

Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur in India

Teachers' Day in Turkey

On this day in history…

1859 – Charles Darwin publishes On the Origin of Species.

1877 – Anna Sewell's animal welfare novel Black Beauty is published.

1962 – The influential British satirical television programme That Was the Week That Was is first broadcast.

1963 – Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin of President John F. Kennedy, is killed by Jack Ruby.

1971 – During a severe thunderstorm over Washington state, a hijacker calling himself Dan Cooper (aka D. B. Cooper) parachutes from a Northwest Orient Airlines plane with $200,000 in ransom money. He has never been found.

1974 – Donald Johanson and Tom Gray discover the 40% complete Australopithecus afarensis skeleton, nicknamed "Lucy" (after The Beatles song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"), in the Awash Valley of Ethiopia's Afar Depression.

2013 – Iran signs an interim agreement with the P5+1 countries, limiting its nuclear program in exchange for reduced sanctions.

2016 – The government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia—People's Army sign a revised peace deal, bringing an end to the country's more than 50-year-long civil war.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1713 – Junípero Serra, Spanish priest and missionary (d. 1784)

1784 – Zachary Taylor, American general and politician, 12th President of the United States (d. 1850)

1864 – Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, French painter and illustrator (d. 1901)

1868 – Scott Joplin, American pianist and composer (d. 1917)

1877 – Alben W. Barkley, American lawyer and politician, 35th Vice President of the United States (d. 1956)

1888 – Dale Carnegie, American author and educator (d. 1955)

1897 – Lucky Luciano, Italian-American mob boss (d. 1962)

1912 – Teddy Wilson, American pianist and educator (d. 1986)

1921 – John Lindsay, American lawyer and politician, 103rd Mayor of New York City (d. 2000)

1925 – William F. Buckley, Jr., American publisher and author, founded the National Review (d. 2008)

1929 – George Moscone, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 37th Mayor of San Francisco (d. 1978)

1935 – Ron Dellums, American soldier and politician, 48th Mayor of Oakland (d. 2018)

1941 – Donald "Duck" Dunn, American bass player, songwriter, and producer (d. 2012)

1942 – Billy Connolly, Scottish comedian and actor

1943 – Robin Williamson, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Edgar Meyer, American bassist and composer

1961 – Arundhati Roy, Indian writer and activist, recipient of Booker Prize