Almanac - Tuesday November 9, 2021
Today is Monday, 8th of November of 2021,
November 9 is the 313th day of the year
52 days remain until the end of the year.
42 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:43:14 am
and sunset will be at 5:03:09 pm.
Today we have 10 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 11:53:11 am.
The first high tide was at 3:02 am at 4.96 feet
The first low tide was at 7:39 am at 3.34 feet
The next high tide will be at 1:23 pm at 6.14 feet
and the last low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:43 pm at -0.70 feet.
The Moon is currently 28.4% visible
a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 11th of November of 2021 at 4:46 am
November 9 is the name of a Book by Colleen Hoover
November Nine is also the World Series of Poker Main Event final table
Today is…
Carl Sagan Day
Born on this day in 1934 – Carl Sagan, American astronomer, astrophysicist, and cosmologist (d. 1996)
Go to an Art Museum Today Day
National Chaos Never Dies Day
National Microtia Awareness Day
National Scrapple Day
National Young Reader's Day
World Freedom Day
Today is also…
Birthday of Muhammad Iqbal in Pakistan
Born on this day in 1877 – Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistani philosopher, poet, and politician (d. 1938)
Day of the Skulls or Dia de los ñatitas in Bolivia
Flag Day in Azerbaijan
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Cambodia from France in 1953.
Inventors' Day in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Uttarakhand Day in Uttarakhand, India
On this day in history…
1620 – Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower sight land at Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
1906 – Theodore Roosevelt is the first sitting President of the United States to make an official trip outside the country. He did so to inspect progress on the Panama Canal.
1965 – Several U.S. states and parts of Canada are hit by a series of blackouts lasting up to 13 hours in the Northeast blackout of 1965.
1965 – A Catholic Worker Movement member, Roger Allen LaPorte, protesting against the Vietnam War, sets himself on fire in front of the United Nations building.
1979 – Cold War: Nuclear false alarm: The NORAD computers and the Alternate National Military Command Center in Fort Ritchie, Maryland detected purported massive Soviet nuclear strike. After reviewing the raw data from satellites and checking the early-warning radars, the alert is cancelled.
1985 – Garry Kasparov, 22, of the Soviet Union becomes the youngest World Chess Champion by beating fellow Soviet Anatoly Karpov.
1989 – Cold War: Fall of the Berlin Wall: East Germany opens checkpoints in the Berlin Wall, allowing its citizens to travel to West Berlin.
2004 – Firefox 1.0 is released.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
1731 – Benjamin Banneker, American farmer, surveyor, and author (d. 1806)
1914 – Hedy Lamarr, Austrian-American actress and inventor (d. 2000)
1915 – Sargent Shriver, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 21st United States Ambassador to France (d. 2011)
1918 – Spiro Agnew, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 39th Vice President of the United States (d. 1996)
1928 – Anne Sexton, American poet and academic (d. 1974)
1936 – Mary Travers, American singer-songwriter (d. 2009)
1938 – Ti-Grace Atkinson, American author and critic
1941 – Tom Fogerty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)
1951 – Lou Ferrigno, American bodybuilder and actor
1968 – Colin Hay, English political scientist, author, and academic
1970 – Scarface, American rapper and producer
1970 – Susan Tedeschi, American singer-songwriter and guitarist