Almanac - Friday 10/30/21
Today is Friday, the 29th of October, 2021
October 29 is the 302nd day of the year
63 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:32:44 am
and sunset will be at 6:13:12 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 40 minutes of daylight today
Solar noon will be at 12:52:58 pm.
The first high tide will be at 7:30 am at 4.73 feet
The only low tide of the day will be at 12:52 pm at 3.19 feet
and the next high tide at 5:40 pm at 4.78 feet
The Moon is 43.7% visible
It is the Third Quarter Moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 4th of November of 2021 at 2:15 pm
Today is…
Frankenstein Friday
International Internet Day
National Bandanna Day
National Breadstick Day
National Cat Day
National Hermit Day
National Oatmeal Day
World Lemur Day
World Psoriasis Day
World Stroke Day
Today is also…
Coronation Day in Cambodia
Republic Day inTurkey or Cumhuriyet Bayramı
On this day in history…
1787 – Mozart's opera Don Giovanni receives its first performance in Prague.
1929 – The New York Stock Exchange crashes in what will be called the Crash of '29 or "Black Tuesday", ending the Great Bull Market of the 1920s and beginning the Great Depression.
1953 – BCPA Flight 304 DC-6 crashes near San Francisco.
1969 – The first-ever computer-to-computer link is established on ARPANET, the precursor to the Internet.
1998 – In South Africa, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission presents its report, which condemns both sides for committing atrocities.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1891 – Fanny Brice, American actress and singer (d. 1951)
1921 – Bill Mauldin, American soldier and cartoonist (d. 2003)
1923 – Carl Djerassi, Austrian-American chemist, author, and playwright (d. 2015)
1925 – Zoot Sims, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1985)
1930 – Omara Portuondo, Cuban singer and dancer
1937 – Sonny Osborne, American bluegrass singer and banjo player
1938 – Ralph Bakshi, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1938 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian politician, President of Liberia, Nobel Prize laureate
1938 – Peter Stampfel, American fiddle player, violinist, and singer-songwriter
1942 – Bob Ross, American painter and television host (d. 1995)
1945 – Melba Moore, American singer-songwriter and actress
1946 – Peter Green, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)
1947 – Richard Dreyfuss, American actor and activist
1948 – Kate Jackson, American actress, director, and producer
1957 – Dan Castellaneta, American actor, voice artist, comedian, singer and producer
1971 – Winona Ryder, American actress and producer