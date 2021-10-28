Almanac - Thursday 10/28/21
Today is Thursday, the 28th of October of 2021
October 28 is the 301st day of the year
64 days remain until the end of the year.
54 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:31:42 am
and sunset will be at 6:14:21 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:53:01 pm.
The first high tide will be at 06:47 AM at 4.53 feet
The first low tide of the day will be at 11:44 AM at 3.56 feet
The next high tide at 4:24 PM at 4.83 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:53 PM at 0.52 feet
The Moon is currently 53.4% visible
a Waning Gibbous
We have the Last Quarter Moon at 1:05 pm
Today is…
International Animation Day
National Chocolate Day
Plush Animal Lover's Day
Separation of Church and State Day
St. Jude's Feast Day
Statue of Liberty Dedication Day
as it was on this day in 1886 – US president Grover Cleveland dedicates the Statue of Liberty.
Wild Foods Day
Today is also…
Day of the Establishment of an Independent Czecho-Slovak State, celebrates the independence of Czechoslovakia from Austria-Hungary in 1918.
Ohi Day in Greece, Cyprus and the Greek communities
Prefectural Earthquake Disaster Prevention Day in Gifu Prefecture, Japan
on this day in 1891 – The Mino–Owari earthquake is the largest inland earthquake in Japan's history.
Youth Pledge Day or Hari Sumpah Pemuda in Indonesia
Anniversary of the liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis
Also, on this day in history…
1420 – Beijing is officially designated the capital of the Ming dynasty when the Forbidden City is completed.
1636 – The Massachusetts Bay Colony votes to establish a theological college, which would later become Harvard University.
1726 – The novel Gulliver's Travels is published.
1893 – Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Pathétique receives its première performance only nine days before the composer's death.
1942 – The Alaska Highway first connects Alaska to the North American railway network at Dawson Creek in Canada.
1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: Premier Nikita Khrushchev orders the removal of Soviet missiles from Cuba.
2007 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner becomes the first directly elected female President of Argentina.
…and if today is your birthday Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with….
1902 – Elsa Lanchester, English-American actress and singer (d. 1986)
1903 – Evelyn Waugh, English journalist, author, and critic (d. 1966)
1914 – Jonas Salk, American biologist and physician (d. 1995)
1917 – Jack Soo, American actor and singer (d. 1979)
1927 – Cleo Laine, English singer and actress
1929 – Virginia Held, American philosopher, author, and academic
1936 – Charlie Daniels, American singer-songwriter, fiddle-player and guitarist (d. 2020)
1936 – Ted Hawkins, American soul-blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)
1939 – Jane Alexander, American actress and producer
1945 – Sandy Berger, American lawyer and politician, 19th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2015)
1949 – Caitlyn Jenner, American decathlete and actress
1955 – Bill Gates, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Microsoft
1956 – Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iranian engineer and politician, 6th President of Iran
1959 – James Keelaghan, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer
1966 – Matt Drudge, American blogger and activist, founded the Drudge Report
1967 – Julia Roberts, American actress and producer
1969 – Ben Harper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1974 – Joaquin Phoenix, American actor and producer