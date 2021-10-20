Almanac - Wednesday 10/20/21
Today is Wednesday, the 20th of October of 2021,
October 20 is the 293rd day of the year
72 days remain until the end of the year.
62 days until the Winter Solstice
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:23:39 am
and sunset will be at 6:24:08 pm.
We will have 11 hours of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:53:53 pm
The first low tide will be at 4:57 am at 1.34 feet
The next high tide at 11:11 am at 5.89 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach at 5:39 pm at 0.37 feet
The Moon is currently 99.9% visible
(if it weren’t for the rain clouds right now)
Full Moon
It will be 100% this morning at 7:56 am
Full Hunter’s Moon or Harvest Moon
This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.
Today's full moon is also called the...
• Drying Rice Moon
• Falling Leaves Moon
• Freezing Moon
• Ice Moon
• Migrating Moon
Today is…
Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day
Community Media Day
Global Dignity Day
Hagfish Day
International Chefs Day
Love Your Body Day
Medical Assistants Recognition Day
Miss American Rose Day
National Brandied Fruit Day
National Call-in Day For Health Reform
National Chicken and Waffles Day
National Day on Writing
National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
National Suspenders Day
National Youth Confidence Day
Office Chocolate Day
The International Day of the Air Traffic Controller
Unity Day
Today is also…
Arbor Day in the Czech Republic
Heroes' Day in Kenya
Revolution Day in Guatemala, one of the two Patriotic Days (Guatemala)
Vietnamese Women's Day
World Osteoporosis Day
World Statistics Day
On this day in history…
1818 – The Convention of 1818 is signed between the United States and the United Kingdom, which settles the Canada–United States border on the 49th parallel for most of its length.
1935 – The Long March, a mammoth retreat undertaken by the armed forces of the Chinese Communist Party a year prior, ends.
1973 – "Saturday Night Massacre": United States President Richard Nixon fires U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus after they refuse to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who is finally fired by Robert Bork.
1973 – The Sydney Opera House is opened by Elizabeth II after 14 years of construction.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1819 – Báb, Iranian religious leader, founded Bábism (d. 1850)
1854 – Arthur Rimbaud, French soldier and poet (d. 1891)
1874 – Charles Ives, American composer (d. 1954)
1882 – Margaret Dumont, American actress (d. 1965)
1882 – Bela Lugosi, Hungarian-American actor (d. 1956)
1900 – Wayne Morse, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician (d. 1974)
1907 – Arlene Francis, American actress and television personality (d. 2001)
1913 – Grandpa Jones, American singer-songwriter and banjo player (d. 1998)
1925 – Art Buchwald, American soldier and journalist (d. 2007)
1927 – Joyce Brothers, American psychologist, author, and actress (d. 2013)
1931 – Mickey Mantle, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1995)
1932 – William Christopher, American actor and singer (d. 2016)
1934 – Eddie Harris, American saxophonist (d. 1996)
1937 – Wanda Jackson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1940 – Robert Pinsky, American poet and critic
1950 – Tom Petty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)
1953 – Bill Nunn, American actor (d. 2016)
1958 – Viggo Mortensen, American-Danish actor and producer
1964 – Kamala Harris, American politician and lawyer, 49th Vice President of the United States
1970 – Michelle Malkin, American blogger and author
1971 – Snoop Dogg, American rapper, producer, and actor