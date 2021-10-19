Almanac - Tuesday 10/19/2021

Today is Tuesday, the 19th of October of 2021,

October 19 is the 292nd day of the year

73 days remain until the end of the year.

63 days until winter begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:22:40 am

and sunset will be at 6:25:27 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 2 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:54:03 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:24 am at 0.90 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 10:46 am at 5.87 feet

The next low tide at 5:03 pm at 0.62 feet.

The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:15 pm at 5.17 feet

The Moon is currently 98.7% visible

Still considered a waxing gibbous moon.

It will be a Full Moon tomorrow morning

Full Hunter’s Moon or Harvest Moon)

This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.

• Drying Rice Moon • Falling Leaves Moon • Freezing Moon • Ice Moon • Migrating Moon

Today is…

Dress Like a Dork Day

Evaluate Your Life Day

Information Overload Awareness Day

International Gin and Tonic Day

LGBT Center Awareness Day

National Pharmacy Technician Day

National Seafood Bisque Day

New Friends Day

Pro-Life Day of Silent Solidarity

Rainforest Day

World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day, in honor of the country's independence (self-governing in free association with New Zealand) in 1974. (Niue)

Mother Teresa Day (Albania)

Oxfordshire Day

On this day in history…

1943 – Streptomycin, the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis, is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.

1954 Cho Oyu Scaled for the First Time in Recorded History

The 6th highest mountain peak in the world, Cho Oyu is part of the Himalayan mountain range and lies on the Nepal-China border. It was scaled by Nepalese Pasang Dawa Lama and Austrians Joseph Jöchler and Herbert Tichy.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1720 – John Woolman, American-English preacher, journalist, and activist (d. 1772)

1895 – Lewis Mumford, American historian, sociologist, and philosopher (d. 1990)

1903 – Tor Johnson, Swedish wrestler and actor (d. 1971)

1916 – Emil Gilels, Ukrainian-Russian pianist (d. 1985)

1920 – LaWanda Page, American actress (d. 2002

1931 – Ed Emberley, American author and illustrator

1931 – John le Carré, English intelligence officer and author (d. 2020)

1932 – Robert Reed, American actor (d. 1992)

1937 – Peter Max, German-American illustrator

1944 – Peter Tosh, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1987)

1945 – Divine, American drag queen performer, and actor (d. 1988)

1945 – Patricia Ireland, American lawyer and activist

1945 – Gloria Jones, American singer-songwriter

1945 – John Lithgow, American actor

1945 – Jeannie C. Riley, American singer

1956 – Grover Norquist, American activist, founded Americans for Tax Reform

1962 – Tracy Chevalier, American-English author

1962 – Evander Holyfield, American boxer

1967 – Amy Carter, American illustrator and activist