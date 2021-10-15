Almanac - Friday 10/15/2021
Today is Friday, the 15th of October of 2021,
October 15 is the 288th day of the year
77 days remain until the end of the year.
67 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:18:48 am
and sunset will be at 6:30:49 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 12 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:54:48 pm.
The first low tide will be at 1:34 am at -0.04 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:34 am at 5.34 feet
and the next low tide at 2:07 pm at 2.43 feet
and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:38 pm at 5.50 feet
The Moon is currently 74.9% visible
Waxing Gibbous
Full Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 20th of October of 2021 at 7:57 am
Today is…
"I Love Lucy" Day
Breast Health Day
Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day
My Mom Is a Student Day
National Aesthetician Day
National Boss Day
National Cheese Curd Day
National Chicken Cacciatore Day
National Grouch Day
National Latino AIDS Awareness Day
National Mammography Day
National Mushroom Day
National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day
National Pug Day
National Roast Pheasant Day
National Shawarma Day in Canada
National White Cane Safety Day
Sewing Lovers Day
World Student Day
Today is also…
Anniversary of the 1987 Coup d'État in Burkina Faso
Evacuation Day in Tunisia
Global Handwashing Day
International Day of Rural Women
King Father's Commemoration Day in Cambodia
National Latino AIDS Awareness Day in the United States
Shwmae Su'mae Day in Wales
Teachers' Day in Brazil
World Students' Day
On this day in history…
1878 – The Edison Electric Light Company begins operation.
1932 – Tata Airlines (later to become Air India) makes its first flight.
1939 – The New York Municipal Airport (later renamed LaGuardia Airport) is dedicated.
1956 – FORTRAN, the first modern computer language, is first shared with the coding community.
1965 – Vietnam War: A draft card is burned during an anti-war rally by the Catholic Worker Movement, resulting in the first arrest under a new law.
1966 – The Black Panther Party is created by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale.
1989 – Wayne Gretzky becomes the all-time leading points scorer in the NHL.
1990 – Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to lessen Cold War tensions and open up his nation.
1991 – The "Oh-My-God particle", an ultra-high-energy cosmic ray measured at 40,000,000 times that of the highest energy protons produced in a particle accelerator, is observed at the University of Utah HiRes observatory in Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.
1994 – The United States, under the Clinton administration, returns Haiti's first democratically elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, to the island.
2016 – One hundred ninety-seven nations amend the Montreal Protocol to include a phase-out of hydrofluorocarbons.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…
70 BC – Virgil, Roman poet (d. 19 BC)
1844 – Friedrich Nietzsche, German composer, poet, and philosopher (d. 1900)
1881 – P. G. Wodehouse, English novelist and playwright (d. 1975)
1905 – C. P. Snow, English chemist and author (d. 1980)
1906 – Victoria Spivey, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1976)
1908 – John Kenneth Galbraith, Canadian-American economist and diplomat, 7th United States Ambassador to India (d. 2006)
1909 – Robert Trout, American journalist (d. 2000)
1917 – Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., American historian and critic (d. 2007)
1920 – Mario Puzo, American author and screenwriter (d. 1999)
1923 – Italo Calvino, Italian novelist, short story writer, and journalist (d. 1985)
1924 – Lee Iacocca, American businessman and author (d. 2019)
1926 – Michel Foucault, French historian and philosopher (d. 1984)
1926 – Karl Richter, German organist and conductor (d. 1981)
1935 – Barry McGuire, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1937 – Linda Lavin, American actress and singer
1938 – Fela Kuti, Nigerian musician and activist (d. 1997)
1944 – David Trimble, Northern Irish lawyer and politician, 3rd First Minister of Northern Ireland, Nobel Prize laureate
1946 – Richard Carpenter, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1948 – Chris de Burgh, British-Irish singer-songwriter and pianist
1953 – Tito Jackson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1957 – Stacy Peralta, American skateboarder, director,
1969 – Dominic West, English actor and director