Almanac - Wednesday 10/6/21
Today is Wednesday, the 6th of October of 2021,
October 6 is the 279th day of the year
86 days remain until the end of the year.
76 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:10:26 am
and sunset will be at 6:43:41 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 33 minutes of daylight, today.
The solar transit will be at 12:57:03 pm.
The first low tide will be at 4:24 am at 0.24 feet
We’ll have a high tide of the day will be at 10:52 am at 5.73 feet.
The next low tide at 4:47 pm at 0.91 feet
The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:54 pm at 5.80 feet
The Moon is 0.2 % visible
We’re in a New Moon right now
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday 12th of October of 2021 at 8:25 pm
Today is…
Balloons Around the World Day
Come and Take It Day
Garlic Lovers Day
International Walk to School Day
Jackie Mayer Rehab Day
Mad Hatter Day
National Badger Day
National Coaches Day
National German American Day
National Kale Day
National Noodle Day
National PA Day
National Plus Size Appreciation Day
National Pumpkin Seed Day
Random Acts of Poetry Day
World Cerebral Palsy Day
World Stationery Day
Today is also….
Day of Commemoration and National Mourning in Turkmenistan
Dukla Pass Victims Day in Slovakia
Memorial Day for the Martyrs of Arad in Hungary
Teachers' Day in Sri Lanka
Yom Kippur War commemorations:
Armed Forces Day in Egypt
Tishreen Liberation Day in Syria
On this day in history….
1600 – Euridice, the earliest surviving opera, receives its première performance, beginning the Baroque period.
1979 – Pope John Paul II becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House.
1987 – Fiji becomes a republic.
1995 – The first planet orbiting another sun, 51 Pegasi b, is discovered.
2007 – Jason Lewis completes the first human-powered circumnavigation of the Earth.
2010 – Instagram, a mainstream photo-sharing application, is founded.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1846 – George Westinghouse, American engineer and businessman, founded the Westinghouse Air Brake Company (d. 1914)
1866 – Reginald Fessenden, Canadian engineer and academic, invented radiotelephony (d. 1932)
1887 – Le Corbusier, Swiss-French architect and painter, designed the Philips Pavilion and Saint-Pierre, Firminy (d. 1965)
1906 – Janet Gaynor, American actress (d. 1984)
1908 – Carole Lombard, American actress (d. 1942)
1914 – Thor Heyerdahl, Norwegian ethnographer and explorer (d. 2002)
1915 – Carolyn Goodman, American psychologist and activist (d. 2007)
1917 – Fannie Lou Hamer, American activist and philanthropist (d. 1977)
1925 – Shana Alexander, American journalist and author (d. 2005)
1930 – Hafez al-Assad, Syrian general and politician, 20th President of Syria (d. 2000)
1942 – Britt Ekland, Swedish actress and singer
1942 – Fred Travalena, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)
1948 – Gerry Adams, Irish republican politician
1954 – David Hidalgo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1965 – John McWhorter, American academic and linguist