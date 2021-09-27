Almanac - Monday 9/27/21
Today is Monday, the 27th of September, 2021,
September 27 is the 270th day of the year
95 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:02:26 am
and sunset will be at 6:57:18 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 54 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:59:52 pm.
The first high tide was at 4:51 am at 4.16 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:21 am at 3.36 feet
The next high tide at 3:07 pm at 5.28 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:36 pm at 0.95 feet
The Moon is currently 65% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 28th of September of 2021 at 6:57 pm
Today is….
Ancestor Appreciation Day
Family Day
Morning Show Hosts Day
National Chocolate Milk Day
National Corned Beef Hash Day
National Crush a Can Day
National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
World Tourism Day
Today is also….
Consumación de la Independencia in Mexico
French Community Holiday in the French community of Belgium
Independence Day in Turkmenistan, celebrates the independence of Turkmenistan from USSR in 1991.
Meskel in the Ethiopian and Eritrean Orthodox Church
Polish Underground State's Day
On this day in history...
1066 – William the Conqueror and his army set sail from the mouth of the Somme river, beginning the Norman conquest of England.
1791 – The National Assembly votes to award full citizenship to Jews in France.
1825 – The world's first public railway to use steam locomotives, the Stockton and Darlington Railway, is ceremonially opened.
1903 – The Wreck of the Old 97, an American rail disaster that became the subject of a popular ballad.
1908 – Production of the Model T automobile begins at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit.
1962 – Rachel Carson's book Silent Spring is published, inspiring an environmental movement and the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
1988 – The National League for Democracy is formed by Aung San Suu Kyi and others to fight dictatorship in Myanmar.
1998 – The Google internet search engine retroactively claims this date as its birthday.
2019 – Over two million people participated in worldwide strikes to protest climate change across 2,400 locations worldwide.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1722 – Samuel Adams, American philosopher and politician, 4th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1803)
1840 – Thomas Nast, German-American cartoonist (d. 1902)
1896 – Sam Ervin, American soldier and politician (d. 1985)
1917 – Carl Ballantine, American magician and actor (d. 2009)
1924 – Bud Powell, American pianist and composer (d. 1966)
1942 – Dith Pran, Cambodian photographer and journalist (d. 2008)
1947 – Meat Loaf, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1958 – Shaun Cassidy, American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter
1966 – Debbie Wasserman Schultz, American politician
1972 – Gwyneth Paltrow, American actress, blogger, and businesswoman
1981 – Sophie Crumb, American author and illustrator
1984 – Avril Lavigne, Canadian singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer