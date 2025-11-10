Congresswoman Lateefah Simon / Feeding the Bay with SNAP in Flux / Musician Meklit Hadero

Tonight we're talking about the government shutdown and how it’s disrupting life for Bay Area residents. First, Congresswoman Lateefah Simon discusses why the shut down is now the longest in history, when it might end, and how it's affecting her constituents.

Then, we delve into how the shutdown has left SNAP benefits in flux and what local groups are doing to make sure that people have enough to eat.

Guests:

Danielle Echeverria, data reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

Tanis Crosby, Executive Director of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

Laura Bent, CEO of Samaritan House

Gordon Tong, San Mateo County Program Manager for Waste Reduction, which runs the Edible Food Recovery program

And finally, at the end of the hour we meet Meklit Hadero, the acclaimed vocalist, songwriter, and composer who recently released a new album, A Piece of Infinity. Tickets are available now to see Meklit live in January at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley.

Host: Grace Won

Producer: Chris Nooney

