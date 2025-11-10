Congresswoman Lateefah Simon / Feeding the Bay with SNAP in Flux / Musician Meklit Hadero
Congresswoman Lateefah Simon on the government shutdown, Bay Area organizations step up with SNAP in flux, musician Meklit Hadero
Tonight we're talking about the government shutdown and how it’s disrupting life for Bay Area residents. First, Congresswoman Lateefah Simon discusses why the shut down is now the longest in history, when it might end, and how it's affecting her constituents.
Then, we delve into how the shutdown has left SNAP benefits in flux and what local groups are doing to make sure that people have enough to eat.
Guests:
Danielle Echeverria, data reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle
Tanis Crosby, Executive Director of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
Laura Bent, CEO of Samaritan House
Gordon Tong, San Mateo County Program Manager for Waste Reduction, which runs the Edible Food Recovery program
And finally, at the end of the hour we meet Meklit Hadero, the acclaimed vocalist, songwriter, and composer who recently released a new album, A Piece of Infinity. Tickets are available now to see Meklit live in January at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley.
Host: Grace Won
Producer: Chris Nooney