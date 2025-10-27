Bay Area Federal Immigration Enforcement Surge Canceled / “FAFO” Parenting Debate / Second Chances in Firefighting

The Trump administration’s planned immigration enforcement surge in the Bay Area has been called off — but concerns remain. Bay Area News Group reporter Shomik Mukherjee joins us from Oakland to explain what happened last week — and what's been learned.

Then, we’ll unpack “FAFO” parenting — the viral trend that urges parents to let kids learn from their mistakes. Dr. Nina Kaiser, psychologist and founder of PRACTICE San Francisco joins us to explore when natural consequences can build resilience — and when they can cross the line.

We’ll also hear from Royal Ramey, CEO and co-founder of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program, which helps formerly incarcerated Californians build new careers as wildland firefighters.

Hosts: Allison Briscoe-Smith, Fred Pitts

Producers: Kendra Klang, Heather Hughes