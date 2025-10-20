Trump Targets Wildlife Protections/What Matters Most at the End of Life/Poet Thea Matthews

State of the Bay explores the rollbacks the Trump Administration is proposing for the Endangered Species Act and what it might mean for vulnerable species in California (and everywhere) with Earthjustice Attorney Kristen Boyles.

Then, Diane Button shares what she's learned as an end-of-life doula in her new book What Matters Most: Lessons the Dying Teach Us About Living.

And, poet Thea Matthews joins us to talk about her new collection, Grime.

Hosts: Grace Won and Anne Harper

Producers: Kendra Klang and Anne Harper