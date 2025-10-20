© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay
Trump Targets Wildlife Protections/What Matters Most at the End of Life/Poet Thea Matthews

By Anne Harper
Published October 20, 2025 at 2:24 PM PDT
What Matters Most: Lessons the Dying Teach Us about Living

State of the Bay explores Trump's proposed rollbacks to the Endangered Species Act. Then, end-of-life doula Diane Button shares lessons on how to live more fully. And poet Thea Matthews joins us to talk about her new collection, Grime.

State of the Bay explores the rollbacks the Trump Administration is proposing for the Endangered Species Act and what it might mean for vulnerable species in California (and everywhere) with Earthjustice Attorney Kristen Boyles.

Then, Diane Button shares what she's learned as an end-of-life doula in her new book What Matters Most: Lessons the Dying Teach Us About Living.

And, poet Thea Matthews joins us to talk about her new collection, Grime.

Hosts: Grace Won and Anne Harper
Producers: Kendra Klang and Anne Harper

Anne Harper
