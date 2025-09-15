© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

COVID Vaccine Confusion / Journalist Shoshana Walter on America’s Rehab Industry / Dance Mission Theater’s Fight to Thrive

Published September 15, 2025 at 3:15 AM PDT
Rehab: An American Scandal

Confusion is mounting over who should get this year’s updated COVID vaccine. Sweeping changes at federal health agencies under Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have left many people unsure whether they — or their children — are eligible for the shot. We’ll take your questions with Dr. Monica Gandhi, infectious disease expert at UCSF.

Then, Oakland investigative reporter and Pulitzer finalist Shoshana Walter talks about her new book Rehab: An American Scandal, exposing how the rehab industry profits while patients struggle — and what real recovery could look like.

And we’ll hear how San Francisco’s Dance Mission Theater is finding ways to thrive even as many Bay Area arts groups face financial challenges.

Host: Grace Won
Producers: Kendra Klang, Heather Hughes

