Parenting: Conversations with Kids in Tough Times / Manvir Singh on Shamanism

Guest host Dr. Allison Briscoe-Smith will tackle a tough parenting question - how do you talk to your kids when the news feels overwhelming - with guests Dr. Anatasia Kim, Professor of Clinical Psychology at The Wright Institute, and Dr. Alicia del Prado, founder of del Prado Counseling & Consulting. Dr. Kim and Dr. del Prado are co-authors of It's Time to Talk (and Listen): How to Have Constructive Conversations About Race, Class, Sexuality, Ability & Gender in a Polarized World.

AND we’ll dive into the fascinating world of shamans with anthropologist Manvir Singh, author of Shamanism: The Timeless Religion.

Hosts: Dr. Allison Briscoe-Smith and Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney and Heather Hughes

