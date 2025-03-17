© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News
State of the Bay

SF Supervisor Chyanne Chen/ Secret Agreements for Bad Cops/ The Last Game

By Katie Colley
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT
Oakland Police Department headquarters
Russell Mondy
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland Police Department headquarters

We talk to two award winning journalists who uncovered the practice of bad cops hiding their misbehavior, hear from new Supervisor Chyanne Chen and talk to the director of The Last Game

State of the Bay sits down with newly elected District 11 Supervisor Chyanne Chen.

Then, we talk to two award-winning journalists - Katey Rusch and Casey Smith - who spent five years exposing a widespread practice of "clean record" agreements —loopholes that let police officers erase misconduct from their records and land new jobs in law enforcement.

Plus, we hear from the director of a new documentary for diehard Oakland A’s fans called The Last Game.

Host: Ethan Elkind
Producers: Katie Colley, Anne Harper

State of the Bay
Katie Colley
See stories by Katie Colley