SF Supervisor Chyanne Chen/ Secret Agreements for Bad Cops/ The Last Game

State of the Bay sits down with newly elected District 11 Supervisor Chyanne Chen.

Then, we talk to two award-winning journalists - Katey Rusch and Casey Smith - who spent five years exposing a widespread practice of "clean record" agreements —loopholes that let police officers erase misconduct from their records and land new jobs in law enforcement.

Plus, we hear from the director of a new documentary for diehard Oakland A’s fans called The Last Game.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Katie Colley, Anne Harper