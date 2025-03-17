SF Supervisor Chyanne Chen/ Secret Agreements for Bad Cops/ The Last Game
We talk to two award winning journalists who uncovered the practice of bad cops hiding their misbehavior, hear from new Supervisor Chyanne Chen and talk to the director of The Last Game
State of the Bay sits down with newly elected District 11 Supervisor Chyanne Chen.
Then, we talk to two award-winning journalists - Katey Rusch and Casey Smith - who spent five years exposing a widespread practice of "clean record" agreements —loopholes that let police officers erase misconduct from their records and land new jobs in law enforcement.
Plus, we hear from the director of a new documentary for diehard Oakland A’s fans called The Last Game.
Host: Ethan Elkind
Producers: Katie Colley, Anne Harper