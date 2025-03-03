Latest DC Politics/ Community College Funding Shortfall/ Jeopardy Champ Amy Schneider

Monday at 6 on State of the Bay, we’ll check in with San Francisco Chronicle’s Washington correspondent Shira Stein for the latest from Capitol Hill and how it impacts us here in the Bay Area.

Plus, we’re diving into the looming budget shortfalls facing Bay Area community colleges with Professor Sarah Thompson from the FACCC and Professor Matthew Goldstein from the Peralta Community College District. What do these cuts mean for students and faculty? How is funding decided? We’ll break it all down.

Then, we’ll sit down with local Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider to talk about her new memoir for young readers.

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Katie Colley and Chris Nooney