State of the Bay

Demystifying DeepSeek / Immigration Realities in the Bay / A Caregiver’s Journey

Published February 3, 2025 at 3:15 AM PST
Curious about China’s newest AI sensation, DeepSeek? We’ll break down the buzz and explore its potential impact on technology worldwide with Charles Rollet, senior reporter at TechCrunch.

Then, we'll discover how Trump’s new immigration policies are affecting families and communities across the Bay Area, with insights on what you need to know and where to find support from Max Harrison-Caldwell, Express Desk Reporter at The San Francisco Standard; Catherine Seitz, Legal Director at the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area; and Sanika Mahajan, Director of Community Engagement and Organizing at Mission Action.

Finally, we’ll speak with Jenna Ann Miller, author of The Phenom’s Wife: How a Caregiver Lost and Found Herself in Her Family’s Trauma, for a deeply personal account of resilience and hope.

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts
Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad

State of the Bay