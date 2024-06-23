© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay
Pride Celebrations/New Extremes of CA Income Inequality/California Forest Project

By Anne Harper
Published June 23, 2024 at 11:03 PM PDT
Stefan Thuilot

State of the Bay dishes on upcoming Pride celebrations. Why is Bay Area income inequality hitting new extremes? Stefan Thuilot's exhibit on California forests before and after wildfires. We are live and local at 6 pm on Monday evenings.

We’ll hear all about the upcoming Pride celebrations from SF Pride Director Suzanne Ford. Then we’ll explore why income inequality in California is reaching new extremes. Did you know that the top 1% of the wealthiest households in Silicon Valley hold 65X the wealth of the bottom 50% of households in the region? Plus, photographer Stefan Thuilot talks about his extraordinary exhibit of California forests, before and after wildfires.

Guests: Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of SF Pride
Batya Ungar-Sargon, author of Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America's Working Men and Women
Anji Buckner-Capone, Ed.D, investigator of the Silicon Valley Pain Index
Stefan Thuilot, photographer and founder of the California Forest Project

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Anne Harper
Produced by: Anne Harper and Heather Hughes

State of the Bay Pride Month
Anne Harper
