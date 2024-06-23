Pride Celebrations/New Extremes of CA Income Inequality/California Forest Project
We’ll hear all about the upcoming Pride celebrations from SF Pride Director Suzanne Ford. Then we’ll explore why income inequality in California is reaching new extremes. Did you know that the top 1% of the wealthiest households in Silicon Valley hold 65X the wealth of the bottom 50% of households in the region? Plus, photographer Stefan Thuilot talks about his extraordinary exhibit of California forests, before and after wildfires.
Guests: Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of SF Pride
Batya Ungar-Sargon, author of Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America's Working Men and Women
Anji Buckner-Capone, Ed.D, investigator of the Silicon Valley Pain Index
Stefan Thuilot, photographer and founder of the California Forest Project
Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Anne Harper
Produced by: Anne Harper and Heather Hughes