Jeff Tumlin on Valencia St. Center Bike Lane / Can Empty Offices Become Housing? / "Sons of Chinatown" Author

SFMTA Director Jeff Tumlin shares the new plan for the Valencia St. center bike lane.

And, a panel discussion on the prospect of office-to-residential conversions in downtown San Francisco. Many mayoral candidates argue that turning empty offices into homes is a way to revitalize our city, but are these conversions financially feasible?

Guests: Sujata Svristava from SPUR, State Assemblymember Phil Ting, and Marc Babsin of the Emerald Fund.

PLUS Producer Anne Harper sits down with local author William Gee Wongabout his new book Sons of Chinatown: A Memoir Rooted in China and America.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney

