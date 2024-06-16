© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay

Jeff Tumlin on Valencia St. Center Bike Lane / Can Empty Offices Become Housing? / "Sons of Chinatown" Author

By Wendy Holcombe
Published June 16, 2024 at 3:20 PM PDT
Jeffrey Tumlin, Director, SFMTA
Jeffrey Tumlin
Jeffrey Tumlin, director, SFMTA

SF MTA director Jeff Tumlin on the Valencia St. Center Bike Lane. Can office-to-residential conversions in downtown San Francisco work? Local author William Gee Wong about his new book Sons of Chinatown: A Memoir Rooted in China and America.

SFMTA Director Jeff Tumlin shares the new plan for the Valencia St. center bike lane.

And, a panel discussion on the prospect of office-to-residential conversions in downtown San Francisco. Many mayoral candidates argue that turning empty offices into homes is a way to revitalize our city, but are these conversions financially feasible?
Guests: Sujata Svristava from SPUR, State Assemblymember Phil Ting, and Marc Babsin of the Emerald Fund.

PLUS Producer Anne Harper sits down with local author William Gee Wongabout his new book Sons of Chinatown: A Memoir Rooted in China and America.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney

State of the Bay
Wendy Holcombe
See stories by Wendy Holcombe