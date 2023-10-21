Universal Basic Income in the Bay/The Moth's Carey Rosen

We’ll hear how two UC Berkeley professors with very different views on the Israel-Hamas war joined together to send a message condemning violence and advocating civil disagreement.

Then, what would you do with an extra $500 - $1,000 a month? 725 families in the Bay area received just that. Two generous, privately funded pilot programs in the Bay Area: Oakland Resilient Families and MOMentum in Marin spent the last 2 years running and studying Universal Basic Income here in the bay. We’ll learn what they discovered.

Plus, we'll talk with Corey Rosen, host of the Moth story slam about the art of story telling and how to tell your story at the Moth.

Guests:

Seg A:Professor Ron Hassner is a professor of political science and directs the Helen Diller Institute for Jewish Law and Israel Studies

Seg B:

Aly Bonde, is the Senior Director of public policy and finance at Oakland Thrives and coordinator of the guaranteed income pilot: Oakland Resilient families.

Barbara Zarate is the Director for Economic Opportunity at the Marin Community Foundation, where she oversees MOMentum, Marin’s Guaranteed Income Demonstration Project.

Seg C:

Corey Rosen is a story teller, improviser and teacher. You can listen to some of his stories on his website

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Chris Nooney, Gillian Emblad, Anne Harper