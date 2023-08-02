The Civic Joy Fund/ The Marin County Suicide Prevention Collaborative/ The Golden Gate Open

FIRST: We’ll hear from Manny Yekutiel and Daniel Lurie about the Civic Joy fund that combines the spirit of citizenship with funds to bring music, art and civic pride back to the city.

THEN: Marin has one of the highest rates of suicide in the Bay Area. We will discuss one group’s tireless efforts to promote suicide awareness, prevention and intervention.

PLUS: We’ll talk with Pablo Pires de Almeida, founding Director of the Golden Gate Open, the new professional tennis tournament coming to the Bay Area.

Guests:

Segment A:

Manny Yekutiel, co-founder of the Civic Joy Fund and owner of Manny's, a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, political bookstore and civic gathering and events space.

Daniel Lurie, co-founder of the Civic Joy Fund and founder and former CEO of Tipping Point Community.

Segment B:

Kara Conners: Senior Program director at Marin County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services

Segment C: Pablo Pires de Almeida, founder and CEO of Mighty Tennis and Co-Director of the Golden Gate Open Tennis Tournament at the Taube Tennis Center at Stanford University.

Hosts: Anne Harper, Wendy Holcombe

Producers: Gillian Emblad, Wendy Holcombe

Links:

The Civic Joy Fund

