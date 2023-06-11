Home Insurers Leave CA / SF Women Break World Record / LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Monday at 6:

* Major home insurers are pulling out of the California market, citing climate change, inflation, and rising reinsurance costs. We will lay out the impact on homeowners, buyers, and builders.

Guests: Rex Frazier, President of the Personal Insurance Federation of California AND Dan Dunmoyer, President and CEO of the California Building Industry Association.

* On June 3rd, a group of 100 San Francisco women set a new world record for the 100 by 1 mile relay. We will hear from some of the women responsible for this historic result.

Guests: Peggy Lavalle, Shawn Sax from San Francisco Road Runners Club.

* We’ll preview the San Francisco LGBTQ+ Film Festival, which starts next week.

Guest: James Woolley Executive Director of Frameline.

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney, and Anne Harper