State of the Bay

Home Insurers Leave CA / SF Women Break World Record / LGBTQ+ Film Festival

By Wendy Holcombe
Published June 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM PDT
Flames consume an evacuated home in the Napa Valley wine region last October. California's Department of Insurance says the total insurance claims in 2017 were the highest on record — including nearly $12 billion over the final three months of the year.
Josh Edelson
/
AFP/Getty Images
Flames consume an evacuated home in the Napa Valley wine region in 2017.

Major home insurance companies retreat from California market, SF Women Runners break world relay record, A preview of the LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Monday at 6:

* Major home insurers are pulling out of the California market, citing climate change, inflation, and rising reinsurance costs. We will lay out the impact on homeowners, buyers, and builders.
Guests: Rex Frazier, President of the Personal Insurance Federation of California AND Dan Dunmoyer,  President and CEO of the California Building Industry Association.

* On June 3rd, a group of 100 San Francisco women set a new world record for the 100 by 1 mile relay. We will hear from some of the women responsible for this historic result.
Guests: Peggy Lavalle, Shawn Sax from San Francisco Road Runners Club.

* We’ll preview the San Francisco LGBTQ+ Film Festival, which starts next week.
Guest: James Woolley Executive Director of Frameline.

Host: Grace Won
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney, and Anne Harper

Wendy Holcombe
