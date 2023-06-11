Home Insurers Leave CA / SF Women Break World Record / LGBTQ+ Film Festival
Major home insurance companies retreat from California market, SF Women Runners break world relay record, A preview of the LGBTQ+ Film Festival
Monday at 6:
* Major home insurers are pulling out of the California market, citing climate change, inflation, and rising reinsurance costs. We will lay out the impact on homeowners, buyers, and builders.
Guests: Rex Frazier, President of the Personal Insurance Federation of California AND Dan Dunmoyer, President and CEO of the California Building Industry Association.
* On June 3rd, a group of 100 San Francisco women set a new world record for the 100 by 1 mile relay. We will hear from some of the women responsible for this historic result.
Guests: Peggy Lavalle, Shawn Sax from San Francisco Road Runners Club.
* We’ll preview the San Francisco LGBTQ+ Film Festival, which starts next week.
Guest: James Woolley Executive Director of Frameline.
Host: Grace Won
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney, and Anne Harper