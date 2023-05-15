Oakland Teachers Strike / San Quentin Transformation / Dragonspunk Farmers Market at Bayview

Monday at 6 pm: State of the Bay digs into the Oakland teachers strike and what is means for teachers and students alike.

Next: We discuss Governor Newsom's announcement to turn our most notorious prison San Quentin into a first of its kind rehabilitation center with Sacramento Mayor Steinberg and Formerly Incarcerated now Advocate Phil Melendez.

And Finally: We chat with Isaiah Powell aka Dragonspunk about the new Farmers Market in Bayview and his vision for a Bayview Renaissance.

Guests:

Segment A: Ashley McBride, Education Equity Reporter, The Oaklandside.

Segment B

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Phil Melendez, Director of Special Projects, Smart Justice CA

Segment C

Isaiah Powell, Dragonspunk Farmers Market

Live, local conversations with diverse voices about where we live and what matters most. Local and state politics, Bay culture, and more.

Email: stateofthebay@kalw.org

Twitter: @stateofbay