Bart's Looming Fiscal Cliff/Courts Overturn Berkeley's Ban on Natural Gas/Comedian Chris Corrigan

Tonight at 6: We'll talk with Kate Harris, Berkeley city council member and author of the 2019 ordinance banning natural gas in new construction. Now a panel of judges on the US court of appeals has ruled in favor of reversing that ban. What does this mean for our environment and what will lawmakers do next?

Next: The pandemic decimated transit ridership causing California's transit agencies to face major funding shortfalls just as federal covid relief funds are due to expire. We'll talk with Laura Tolkoff and Rebecca Saltzman about what agencies are doing to avoid falling off this fiscal cliff.

And Finally: Continuing our series " Have you met?".... we'll meet teacher and comedian, Chris Corrigan as he reflects on the ever changing Bay ( Area)

Guests:

Segment A

Kate Harris: council member in the Berkeley city council.

Segment B

Laura Tolkoff: Transportation Policy Director for SPUR.

Rebecca Saltzman: Bay Area Rapid Transit director for district 3.

Chris Corrigan: teacher and comedian

Hosts:

Ethan Elkind

Fred Pitts