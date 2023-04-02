SF Tree Loss / Protecting Your Thoughts from Tech / Rize Up Bakery

Tonight at 6pm: Carla Short, Interim Head of San Francisco Department of Public Works, discusses the impact of the storms on San Francisco's trees.

PLUS: We’ll talk to Nita Farahany about advances in neurotechnology that could give companies, courts, and governments access to our brainwaves. She sounds the alarm in her new book “The Battle for Your Brain.”

AND: We’ll hear from Azikiwee Anderson the founder of a local bakery, Rize Up Sourdough, about how he transformed the pain of racial injustice into a purpose driven company. (Twitter: @RizeUpBakery, @AzikiweeAnders1, @AzikiweeA

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Anne Harper, Katie Colley, Wendy Holcombe