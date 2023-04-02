© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

SF Tree Loss / Protecting Your Thoughts from Tech / Rize Up Bakery

By Wendy Holcombe
Published April 2, 2023 at 8:36 PM PDT
Tonight at 6pm: Carla Short, Interim Head of San Francisco Department of Public Works, discusses the impact of the storms on San Francisco's trees.

PLUS: We’ll talk to Nita Farahany about advances in neurotechnology that could give companies, courts, and governments access to our brainwaves. She sounds the alarm in her new book “The Battle for Your Brain.”

AND: We’ll hear from Azikiwee Anderson the founder of a local bakery, Rize Up Sourdough, about how he transformed the pain of racial injustice into a purpose driven company. (Twitter: @RizeUpBakery, @AzikiweeAnders1, @AzikiweeA

Host: Grace Won
Producers: Anne Harper, Katie Colley, Wendy Holcombe

