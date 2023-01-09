Storm Updates / Hochschild on Freedom's Fragility / Church of St. John Coltrane
Segment A: Storm updates from Chronicle Climate Editor Kate Galbraith.
Segment B: Journalist and UC Berkeley Professor Adam Hochschild talks about his book American Midnight, which charts extremism in America during and after World War 1.
Segment C: We explore the Church of St. John Coltrane, and the experience spreading the jazz icon’s gospel in San Francisco for over 50 years.
Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind
Producers: Sam Klein-Markman, Wendy Holcombe