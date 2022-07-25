Troubling data on racial profiling / SF tests new trash cans / The Museum at the Cliff
TONIGHT: We’ll dig into a new analysis showing that racial profiling by police in California is getting worse.
PLUS: We’ll hear about San Francisco’s search for a better trash can.
AND: We’ll learn about a temporary pop-up museum located in San Francisco’s Cliff House.
GUESTS:
Segment A:
Susie Neilson, data reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle
Dustin Gardiner, State Capitol reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle
Segment B:
Carla Short, Interim Director of the San Francisco Department of Public Works
Segment C:
Nicole Meldahl, Executive Director of the Western Neighborhoods Project
HOSTS: Lara Bazelon and Grace Won
PRODUCERS: Chris Nooney and Gillian Emblad