KALW_SOTB_2021_border_art.png
State of the Bay

Troubling data on racial profiling / SF tests new trash cans / The Museum at the Cliff

Published July 25, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
racial_profiling.jpg

TONIGHT: We’ll dig into a new analysis showing that racial profiling by police in California is getting worse.

PLUS: We’ll hear about San Francisco’s search for a better trash can.

AND: We’ll learn about a temporary pop-up museum located in San Francisco’s Cliff House.

GUESTS:
Segment A:
Susie Neilson, data reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle
Dustin Gardiner, State Capitol reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

Segment B:
Carla Short, Interim Director of the San Francisco Department of Public Works

Segment C:
Nicole Meldahl, Executive Director of the Western Neighborhoods Project

HOSTS: Lara Bazelon and Grace Won
PRODUCERS: Chris Nooney and Gillian Emblad

State of the Bay racial profilingimplicit biastrash
Chris Nooney
