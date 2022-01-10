© 2021 KALW
State of the Bay

Ex-SF Homelessness Czar Kositsky / Oakland Schools Struggles / Bryant Terry's "Black Food"

Published January 10, 2022 at 8:38 AM PST
6:00pm: An update on the struggling Oakland Public School system from Ashley McBride of The Oaklandside.

6:16pm: An interview with Jeff Kositsky, founding director of the city of San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. Kositsky will share his insights into the city’s growing homelessness problem that has garnered national attention and triggered a strong response by Mayor Breed.

6:47pm: And then we will hear from Berkeley chef Bryant Terry about his new book, “Black Food.”

Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney

