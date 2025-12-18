The lies behind "Gender Exploratory Therapy"

Since returning to office, the Trump administration has ignored widely accepted standards of care for gender dysphoria, which is when a person’s identity differs from the gender they were assigned at birth. It’s all part of the federal government’s effort to marginalize and ultimately erase transgender people from American life.

This week, Hanisha Harjani reports on a relatively new and controversial therapeutic approach for people with gender dysphoria: Gender Exploratory Therapy. They look at the practice's origins and how it's being used to deny trans youth gender affirming care.

This story was made possible by support from the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s National Fellowship* with support from the Dennis A. Hunt Fund for Journalism and Fund for Reporting on Child Well-being and the Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism.

*Reporter Hanisha Harjani also participated in the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s Engagement Initiative.