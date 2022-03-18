The 2022 Dionysus Awards
What movies of the past year challenged your assumptions and made you think about things in new ways?
Josh and guest co-host Jeremy Sabol present Philosophy Talk's annual Dionysus Awards for the most thought-provoking films of 2021, including:
- Best Attempt to Redeem 80 Years of Questionable Ethics
- Best Film about Complicated Mothers Telling Uncomfortable Truths
- Best Adapted Novel about Trauma, Marginalization, Self-Deception AND the Gap Between Appearance and Reality
Sunday, March 20 at 11 am.