Philosophy Talk

The 2022 Dionysus Awards

Published March 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
What movies of the past year challenged your assumptions and made you think about things in new ways?

Josh and guest co-host Jeremy Sabol present Philosophy Talk's annual Dionysus Awards for the most thought-provoking films of 2021, including:

  • Best Attempt to Redeem 80 Years of Questionable Ethics
  • Best Film about Complicated Mothers Telling Uncomfortable Truths
  • Best Adapted Novel about Trauma, Marginalization, Self-Deception AND the Gap Between Appearance and Reality

Sunday, March 20 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
