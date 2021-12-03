© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

What Is Religious Belief?

Published December 3, 2021
lead_720_405.jpg

Is believing in God different from believing in the Tooth Fairy or Santa Claus?

Many people profess to believe in an all-powerful, all-knowing, benevolent God. Yet psychological data shows that people often think and reason about God in ways contrary to their professed religious beliefs. So, are these so-called religious beliefs genuinely held? Or are "believers" just playing an elaborate game of pretense? Is there a difference between ordinary factual belief and religious belief? And what role do people's religious credences play in shaping their social identities? Josh and Ken get real with Neil van Leeuwen from Georgia State University, author of Religion as Make-Believe (forthcoming). Sunday, December 5 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
