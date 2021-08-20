© 2021 KALW
Philosophy Talk

Envy: Vice or Virtue?

Published August 20, 2021 at 3:02 AM PDT
Is it irrational to want to be better than you are?

Bertrand Russell said that envy was one of the most potent causes of unhappiness, and it's well known as one of the seven deadly sins. But is envy always a bad thing? Is it simply a petty emotion we should try to avoid, or could envy help us understand ourselves more? Is envy rooted in unhealthy comparison with others, or does it come from our own vision of excellence? Could envy even be used to improve ourselves? Josh and Ken don't envy their guest, Sara Protasi from the University of Puget Sound, author of The Philosophy of Envy. Sunday, August 22 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
