Envy: Vice or Virtue?

Bertrand Russell said that envy was one of the most potent causes of unhappiness, and it's well known as one of the seven deadly sins. But is envy always a bad thing? Is it simply a petty emotion we should try to avoid, or could envy help us understand ourselves more? Is envy rooted in unhealthy comparison with others, or does it come from our own vision of excellence? Could envy even be used to improve ourselves? Josh and Ken don't envy their guest, Sara Protasi from the University of Puget Sound, author of The Philosophy of Envy. Sunday, August 22 at 11 am.