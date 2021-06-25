Does Reputation Matter?

We think about our own reputation all the time, and we constantly reference the reputations of the people we meet and interact with. But why do we care so much about reputation? Is it rational for us to rely on reputation so heavily in our day-to-day lives? Are judgments about reputation just a handy social screening mechanism or something much more nefarious? Josh and Ken manage their reputations with Gloria Origgi from the Institut Jean Nicod in Pris, author of Reputation: What It Is and Why It Matters. Sunday, June 27 at 11 am.