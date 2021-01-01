© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Kamau Right Now!
OCCASIONAL THURSDAYS AT 7PM

W. Kamau Bell has teamed up with KALW to create KAMAU RIGHT NOW! a live radio and social media event that transforms the political and cultural conversation of the moment into what Kamau calls “a three-ring circus of relevance.”

Follow the show on Facebook and Twitter (#KAMAUNOW).  Tune in to 91.7 KALW and subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss an episode!

