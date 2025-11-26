© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fog City Blues
Fog City Blues

The Beatles Anthology: Volume 4 and More

By Devon Strolovitch
Published November 26, 2025 at 9:14 AM PST

Thirty years after the original retrospective, a fourth volume of alternates and outtakes has just been released.

Following the 2023 release of Now And Then, the final "new" song from the original Anthology project, the Beatles have released a fourth volume in the series that first appeared in 1995. The original three-part TV documentary has also been restored, remastered, and re-released for streaming with additional material. Host Devon Strolovitch dives in to the music on the new album this Sunday, November 30 at 4 pm.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch