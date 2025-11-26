The Beatles Anthology: Volume 4 and More
Thirty years after the original retrospective, a fourth volume of alternates and outtakes has just been released.
Following the 2023 release of Now And Then, the final "new" song from the original Anthology project, the Beatles have released a fourth volume in the series that first appeared in 1995. The original three-part TV documentary has also been restored, remastered, and re-released for streaming with additional material. Host Devon Strolovitch dives in to the music on the new album this Sunday, November 30 at 4 pm.