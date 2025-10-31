© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Fog City Blues

Bob Dylan: Through the Open Window

By Devon Strolovitch
Published October 31, 2025 at 3:58 PM PDT

The Bootleg Series Vol.18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963

The latest installment of Bob Dylan's Bootleg Series includes the earliest recordings of teenage Bobby Zimmerman in 1956 through outtakes from his third album in 1963, with a host of rare recordings from Minneapolis and Madison to Greenwich Village in between. Host Devon Strolovitch scours the eight-disc set for the bluesy highlights of Dylan's formative years (and companion rarities from later years) this Sunday 11/02 at 4 pm.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
