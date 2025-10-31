Bob Dylan: Through the Open Window

The latest installment of Bob Dylan's Bootleg Series includes the earliest recordings of teenage Bobby Zimmerman in 1956 through outtakes from his third album in 1963, with a host of rare recordings from Minneapolis and Madison to Greenwich Village in between. Host Devon Strolovitch scours the eight-disc set for the bluesy highlights of Dylan's formative years (and companion rarities from later years) this Sunday 11/02 at 4 pm.

