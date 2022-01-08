Happy birthday, Elvis and Bowie (and Tampa Red and Slim Gaillard)
Published January 8, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
January 8 is an auspicious date in popular music history, notable for the birthdays of not only Elvis Presley in 1935 and David Bowie in 1947, but also Hudson Whittaker (better known as Tampa Red) in 1903 and Bulee "Slim" Gaillard in 1911. Tune in for selections from all four and more this Saturday 8-10 pm.
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.