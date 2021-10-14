Dylan, London, and Troubadour Tales

Bob Dylan in London: Troubadour Tales is both a guide to and history of the impact of London on Dylan, and the lasting legacy of Bob Dylan on the London music scene. The book allows readers to experience Dylan’s London and follow in his footsteps to places such as the King and Queen pub (the first venue that Dylan performed at in London), the Savoy hotel, and Camden Town. Co-author Jackie Lees joins host Devon Strolovitch to tell stories of Dylan in London this Saturday, October 16 at 8 pm.