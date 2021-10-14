© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media
Fog City Blues

Dylan, London, and Troubadour Tales

Published October 14, 2021 at 7:41 AM PDT
A new book takes readers on a journey through London in Bob Dylan's footsteps.

Bob Dylan in London: Troubadour Tales is both a guide to and history of the impact of London on Dylan, and the lasting legacy of Bob Dylan on the London music scene. The book allows readers to experience Dylan’s London and follow in his footsteps to places such as the King and Queen pub (the first venue that Dylan performed at in London), the Savoy hotel, and Camden Town. Co-author Jackie Lees joins host Devon Strolovitch to tell stories of Dylan in London this Saturday, October 16 at 8 pm.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
