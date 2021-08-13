© 2021 KALW
Fog City Blues

George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" at 50

Published August 13, 2021 at 9:34 AM PDT
Rock's first triple-album gets a belated 50th anniversary deluxe re-release.

Originally released in November 1970, George Harrison's first post-Beatles solo album included several songs first rehearsed with his former bandmates. The 50th anniversary edition features demos, outtakes, and a brand-new mix of the original three-record set. Tune in this Saturday, August 14 at 8 pm as host Devon Strolovitch samples some of the music.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
