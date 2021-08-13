George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" at 50
Rock's first triple-album gets a belated 50th anniversary deluxe re-release.
Originally released in November 1970, George Harrison's first post-Beatles solo album included several songs first rehearsed with his former bandmates. The 50th anniversary edition features demos, outtakes, and a brand-new mix of the original three-record set. Tune in this Saturday, August 14 at 8 pm as host Devon Strolovitch samples some of the music.
All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary (Official Trailer)