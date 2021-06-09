© 2021
Fog City Blues

The 2021 Blues Music Awards

Published June 9, 2021 at 7:53 AM PDT
Awarded by members of The Blues Foundation, the BMAs are widely recognized as the highest honor given to blues musicians.

Held virtually for the second year in a row, the 42nd Blues Music Awards coincided with the 42nd annual celebration of Black Music Month, recognizing the immeasurable influence of Black artists and their music on America’s musical traditions. Tune in this Wednesday, June 9 at 9 pm to hear some of the best blues of the past year from around the country.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
