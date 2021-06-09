The 2021 Blues Music Awards
Awarded by members of The Blues Foundation, the BMAs are widely recognized as the highest honor given to blues musicians.
Held virtually for the second year in a row, the 42nd Blues Music Awards coincided with the 42nd annual celebration of Black Music Month, recognizing the immeasurable influence of Black artists and their music on America’s musical traditions. Tune in this Wednesday, June 9 at 9 pm to hear some of the best blues of the past year from around the country.
