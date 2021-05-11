John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band Revisited (part deux)
First released in 1970, John Lennon's solo debut has been remixed and greatly expanded for its (belated) 50th anniversary.
With its brutal honesty and raw, stripped-back sound, Plastic Ono Band came as something of a shock to most Beatles fans in the wake of the group's breakup. The album has just been re-released in multiple new mixes, along with demos, alternate versions, jams, and outtakes. Host Devon Strolovitch explores more of the music this Wednesday, May 11 at 9 pm.