The Spiritual Edge Podcast

Sacred Steps: A Jesuit Priest Risks His Life To Challenge Honduras’ Repressive Government

Published July 4, 2021 at 7:19 AM PDT
In this story from The Spiritual Edge, we meet a Honduran Catholic priest who speaks up on behalf of his country’s most vulnerable people. His activism over the airwaves, in his writings and speeches places him in the crosshairs of a government that has killed its opponents, including this priest’s friends and colleagues.

Sacred Steps is made in collaboration with the Center for Religion and Civic Culture. Funding comes from the John Templeton Foundation and the Templeton Religion Trust.

