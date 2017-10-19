© 2021
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

The Source: The Story Of Marin County's Namesake Takes Flight

KALW | By Steven Short
Published June 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM PDT
Flickr user kate.gardiner
General Mariano Vallejo, the 19th century founder of Sonoma, had a lot of influence in the North Bay. He’s got a town named after him, of course, and he also had something to do with naming the neighboring county of Marin. We find out all about it in this episode of “The Source.”

Click the player above to listen to the complete interview.

This story originally aired in October of 2012. 

Arts & CultureMarin CountyThe SourceCrosscurrents
Steven Short
Steven has been with KALW News since it’s beginnings in 2004. His history, art and public interest stories have won awards for Breaking News, Feature Writing and Explanatory Journalism. Some of his reports have aired nationally on NPR.