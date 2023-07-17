'Your Mind Can't Tell the Difference' by poet Larry Dorsey Jr

Poet Larry Dorsey Jr. offers us a serious rumination regarding all those images of us that are out there in social media land. He is a comedian, educator, and actor and is an alumni of San Francisco's own Youth Speaks.

Your Mind Can't Tell The Difference

The picture captures the moment, the moment is more than the picture

The picture lies, the picture embellishes, the picture diminishes the moment

The moment is not the picture

The moment within the picture is not within the moment

The moment is lost when the picture is taken

The moment is found when the picture is remembered

The moment is a memory

The picture takes away memories

Now picture this moment

You are a picture reliving a moment

But the moment you are reliving is not within the picture

The memory is blurry but the picture is clear

The picture is blurry but the moment is remembered

What about the video?

The video is apart of the moment

The picture is apart of the video

The video is just motion pictures

The picture doesn’t matter if the memory captures the moment

What about 1 picture?

What about 1 video?

Flash

The moment is reality

The picture is virtual reality

Now are you the picture, or the moment?