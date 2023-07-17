'Your Mind Can't Tell the Difference' by poet Larry Dorsey Jr
Poet Larry Dorsey Jr. offers us a serious rumination regarding all those images of us that are out there in social media land. He is a comedian, educator, and actor and is an alumni of San Francisco's own Youth Speaks.
Your Mind Can't Tell The Difference
The picture captures the moment, the moment is more than the picture
The picture lies, the picture embellishes, the picture diminishes the moment
The moment is not the picture
The moment within the picture is not within the moment
The moment is lost when the picture is taken
The moment is found when the picture is remembered
The moment is a memory
The picture takes away memories
Now picture this moment
You are a picture reliving a moment
But the moment you are reliving is not within the picture
The memory is blurry but the picture is clear
The picture is blurry but the moment is remembered
What about the video?
The video is apart of the moment
The picture is apart of the video
The video is just motion pictures
The picture doesn’t matter if the memory captures the moment
What about 1 picture?
What about 1 video?
Flash
The moment is reality
The picture is virtual reality
Now are you the picture, or the moment?