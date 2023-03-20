'Water Rabbit' by Alameda Poet Laureate Kimi Sugioka

Alameda Poet Laureate Kimi Sugioka reads her poem "Water Rabbit."

Water Rabbit

year of the rabbit hops in

auguries of ease, peace, benevolence

disguised in ravaging rain,

floods, falling trees, mudslides

drenching our streets

quenching our reservoirs

rabbit tosses poems across the floor

back paws kick the door

open with luminous

trickster wisdom:

what is wrong appears right

what is right appears wrong

rabbit’s nose twitches

smells possibility

in swatches of accountability

in snatches of inclusivity

in patches of intersectionality

in stitches of reparations

sun warmed and sated

rabbit rests on this lattice

of adversity and opportunity

ponders the sweet taste

of bananas, blueberries

and plots to flip

consumption

to preservation

devastation

to restoration

prevails upon the

upside down and backwards

politics of this country

to reconstitute itself

into collective healing

