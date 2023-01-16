'What Is' by poet Royal Kent
Poet Royal Kent reads his poem "What Is."
What Is
What is the construction of the great pyramid but the setting of a million suns
In the branches of the tree of life six circles tangent to a central seventh
A trinary surmounting a quartenary John Coltrane blowing A Love Supreme
What is the solitary being resting at the base of the great pyramid known as Sphinx but he who is guarding the pathways to the heart
Nancy Wilson singing Guess Who I Saw Today
What are the so-called Nazca Lines of the mountains of Peru could they be the
Footprints of prehistoric birds resting here before migrating to distant galaxies
Dexter Gordon taking us One Flight Up
What is the phenomena we call UFO but a reminder of those that came before
In life everlasting chiming in as any guardian would on the fragile newcomer
The adolescent race of beings mistakenly known as man
Charles Lloyd intoning Forest Flower affording us the sunrise and the sunset