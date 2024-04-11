KALW Town Hall: The Future of Market Street

This episode: a conversation about “The Future of Market Street" on Market Street itself with our partners from Manny’s.

Panelists include: Simon Bertrang from SF New Deal, which created the Vacant to Vibrant program that sparked KALW’s live events space. And Katy Birnbaum, Executive Director of Into the Streets, which is creating Downtown First Thursdays, bringing a street party to 2nd street beginning next month. Moderated by Manny Yekutiel from Manny's

You’ve probably heard about our downtown events space and the dozens of live, in-person programs we’ve held there over the past few months. We want to highlight some of the great discussions that happen there, so we’re showcasing four of them on BAY MADE this week.

