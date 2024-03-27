MUNI DIARIES: Crime on the Bus

This episode of MUNI DIARIES deals with themes of violence witnessed or experienced on Muni, including stories from writer Maureen Bogues, radio legend Glynn Washington, and journalist Keli Dailey.

Since 2008, Muni Diaries has encouraged Bay Area riders to share their transit stories. Over the last 15 years, thousands of people have contributed to this collective love letter to this place we call home. Muni diaries started live storytelling events in 2009. And that eventually became the Muni Diaries podcast. This week we are sharing some of the producers' favorites.